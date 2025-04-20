Iyo Sky Makes History By Retaining The WWE Women's World Championship At WrestleMania 41
Iyo Sky is still the WWE Women's World Champion.
Sky rolled into Allegiant Stadium as champion, but as the underdog against both Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley, who she faced in a Triple Threat Match with her title on the line.
She was able to outlast both and land a moonsault on both opponents before pinning Belair for the victory. According to Sean Ross Sapp, Sky is the first ever Japanese woman to ever win a match at WrestleMania.
The match was hard fought by all three women with both Belair and Ripley fighting it out in the ring without Sky for portions of the match. Belair and Ripley even eliminated Sky from the action together by smashing her into the ringside barrier.
The finish of the match saw Bianca Belair lift Ripley and hit her with a KOD. As Belair went to get the pin, Sky flew out of the air and hit both women with her patented moonsault. Sky then pinned Belair for the victory as the crowd erupted.
Iyo Sky was on the outside looking in when it came to a championship match at WrestleMania. Bianca Belair won the women's Elimination Chamber match to earn her shot at the title at WrestleMania. It was until Sky shockingly beat Ripley to win the world title on an episode of Raw that her path to WrestleMania was clearer.
Last year at WrestleMania, Sky rolled into the event as WWE Women's Champion, but lost her match and the championship to Bayley.
Iyo Sky is a multiple time world champion in WWE, a former NXT Women's Champion, and a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.
