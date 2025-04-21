Drew McIntyre Survives Sin City Street Fight With Damian Priest At WWE WrestleMania 41
Drew McIntyre finally got one over on Damian Priest.
The Scottish Warrior handled his business against the former World Heavyweight Champion and emerged victorious from a brutal Sin City Street Fight Sunday night at WrestleMania 41.
McIntyre had the upper hand early on in the bout and even took the time to recreate his classic "bored at work" live Tweet while Priest was writhing in pain on the outside of the ring.
Priest fought back as both men threw all the toys at one another. Chairs, tables and the steel ring steps. McIntyre would connect with a Future Shock DDT onto the steps, but it wasn't enough to keep Damian down.
It wasn't until Drew shoved Priest off the top rope, through two tables on the floor, that the writing was on the wall. McIntyre then hit a Claymore Kick as Priest had his head in line with a chair that was wedged in the corner of the ring.
After Priest's face smashed off of the steel, he fell to the ground and McIntyre covered him for the three count.
Sunday night's Sin City Street Fight wrapped up a year long rivalry between both men, that saw Priest take advantage of a number of McIntyre's misfortunes to advance his own career.
It was at WrestleMania XL when Priest cashed in his MITB Briefcase and stole McIntyre's newly won World Heavyweight Championship after he was attacked by CM Punk. The argument could be made that Priest would not have retained his title at Money in the Bank or Clash at the Castle over McIntyre, if it wasn't for Punk's assistance.
Priest also eliminated McIntyre from this year's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber Matches. The Scottish Warrior was due for some payback and he got it on the Grandest Stage of Them All.
