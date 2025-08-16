Will Ospreay Aiming To Break World Record At Forbidden Door
There is simply no wrestler on Earth today quite like 32-year-old Aerial Assassin Will Ospreay. His arsenal is mesmerizing and the connection he has with his fans can be intense. Ospreay himself can be an intense performer on the mic and in the ring.
Ospreay was born in London, England. The former two-time AEW International Champion will trot right into home territory when he faces the Death Riders in a 10-man Lights Out Steel Cage match. He's going to need every ounce of breath and energy from his hometown crowd to break this world record.
The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion took to X Saturday morning to inquire about a specific world record. Ospreay has set the stage, but it might be up to London to fulfill his record-breaking aspirations.
According to the Guiness Book of World Records, the record for loudest indoor arena goes to Allen Fieldhouse of the Kansas Jayhawks basketball team. In 2017, the Jayhawk faithful gathered inside to clock a 130.4 decibel rating.
Ospreay and the other nine men involved in the Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door will aim to break Kansas's record August 24. Forbidden Door at the O2 Arena in London reportedly had distributed 16,620 tickets for the event as of Friday morning with 770 tickets left to be distributed.
Allen Fieldhouse had a capacity of about 16,000 people at the time that they broke their world record. The O2 Arena is looking to have a similar number of fans packed into it so they may have a realistic chance of breaking the record if they try.
Ospreay will have lots of help, too. His own super team consists of fan favorites Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi. They'll face Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders, the Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd.
AEW World Champion Adam Page is also set to defend the championship against MJF. The challenger is using his Casino Gauntlet contract to receive this championship match.
MORE: Top AEW Star Reveals Contract Extension With Company
Ospreay also mentioned a specific "roar" he hoped to hear from his hometown crowd. His post refers to a specific lyric in his theme song called Elevated that reads "and remember that sound." AEW has delivered in a massive ways for their pay-per-views this year and it's partially due to the rabid crows they draw in.
AEW and Ospreay hope to have another rabid crowd pack the O2 Arena for Forbidden Door, but this time they also hope to take a world record back home to the states when it's all said and done.
The Latest in WWE, AEW, & More!
WWE And ESPN Media Rights Agreement Creates Uncertain Future For Video Library
Former WWE Star Takes More Shots At CM Punk
WWE Announce Naomi To Appear On Monday Night's Episode Of WWE Raw