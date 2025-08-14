Former WWE Diva Melina Sends Message About "Women's WrestleMania"
The second WWE Evolution PLE on July 13 was a giant success yet again. The two shows have felt like successful celebrations of the strides women have made in the world of pro wrestling.
The 2018 edition of the event featured Trish Stratus and Lita tagging together, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in a Last Women's Standing Match for the Smackdown Women's Championship, and Ronda Rousey defending the RAW Women's Championship successfully against Nikki Bella and more.
The two Evolution shows have truly felt like super cards for women's wrestling history.
Evolution has been so memorable that fans have wondered why the show has only occurred twice. The first Evolution took place in 2018 and featured Ronda Rousey versus Nikki Bella in the main event.
Five-time WWE Women's Champion Melina is still a fan of pro wrestling as well. In an interview with WrestlingNewsCo, Melina said she feels like Evolution should be treated like the celebration that it is.
"It’s a shame that it’s the second… the first was a long time ago, and now it’s a beautiful thing to finally see Evolution 2. I hope on everything, there needs to be an annual one. This is the women’s WrestleMania. It should be treated as such.”- Melina on Evolution
Melina expressed how emotional she felt attending Evolution and being a part of all the festivities that came with it. The former Divas Champion made her first appearance on WWE TV in 2004 as a contestant for a fashion show hosted by Randy Orton.
She went on to win the Women's Championship three times and the Divas Championship twice before leaving WWE in 2011.
“It just felt beautiful going up to everybody, reunions everywhere, and then meeting new faces and faces that I’ve seen on TV and never really talked to, I’m surprised I didn’t cry the entire day, but I held it in.”- Melina on being at WWE Evolution
The women's locker room is not where it is today without stars like Melina, Michelle McCool, and Mickie James. The women of today had them as role models to look up to while rising up in the pro wrestling scene.
Despite being a multiple-time champion and a highly revered figure in the history of women's wrestling, Melina gave all the credit and praise for WWE Evolution's existence to the current WWE women's locker room.
“They contributed to such an amazing show, and it wouldn’t be anything if it wasn’t for them, it’s like they have to understand that it’s not anybody, it’s them. They made this show happen, and I hope they take so much pride in this.”- Melina
Evolution 2025 was headlined by Iyo Sky defending her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley. The match was turned into a Triple Threat affair late after Naomi decided to cash in her Money in the Bank contract mid-match.
Naomi walked out of State Farm Arena as Women's World Champion.
