Major Update On Rumored Name For WWE September PLE
What will be the name of the rumored WWE PLE in September?
It has been a busy few months for WWE superstars. The company presented Saturday Night’s Main Event, NXT Great American Bash, and Evolution during its Atlanta takeover weekend in July, then it was the first-ever two-night SummerSlam earlier this month, and up next is WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.
However, while there seemed to be a break in the PLE schedule until Crown Jewel on October 11, recent reports suggest that WWE is going to announce a new event for September 20 that would go head to head with AEW All Out.
The name of the WWE PLE? It may not be what fans expected.
According to WrestleVotes, WWE is set to hold Wrestlepalooza as its September PLE.
There had been rumors that Bad Blood or another previous name would be used for the show.
Wrestlepalooza was an event name used by ECW, with events held in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2000.
John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar At Wrestlepalooza?
If WWE does officially announce Wrestlepalooza for September 20, it would mark the first time a main roster show would go head to head with an AEW pay-per-view.
That would suggest a significant focus on making Wrestlepalooza a must-see PLE, and Dave Meltzer recently mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that a huge main event featuring John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar could be in the works.
While some speculated whether WWE would do Cena vs. Lesnar at Clash in Paris, it’ll instead be Cena vs. Logan Paul.
After Lesnar made his shocking return at SummerSlam, there is no doubt that WWE will do the highly anticipated match sooner rather than later, and Wrestlepalooza could be a likely option based on the upcoming schedule.
The show is rumored to take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Cena and Lesnar have not faced each other in a singles match since September 2014.
They did compete in a Triple Threat Match with Seth Rollins at the 2015 Royal Rumble, with Lesnar scoring the win to retain the WWE Championship.
