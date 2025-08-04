Dominik Mysterio Retains WWE IC Championship With Ode To Eddie Guerrero At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Dominik Mysterio is still the WWE Intercontinental Champion.
At WWE SummerSlam inside MetLife Stadium, Mysterio defeated AJ Styles, but not without controversy. During the match, both Styles and Mysterio paid tribute to WWE legend and Hall of Famer, Eddie Guerrero.
With the referee down during the match, Dominik Mysterio slammed a steel chair to the mat and then tossed to Styles before falling to the mat to fake being hit with it. The referee would have caught Styles, but Styles wrapped the chair around his head and fell to the mat. Once the referee regained his composure, he thought Mysterio had done that Styles.
That spot is an ode to Guerrero, who used to do the same thing to his opponents in order to trick the referee into thinking his opponent cheated. This match was full of those moments.
During the finish of the match, Styles had Mysterio in a Calf Crusher submission. Mysterio writhed in pain and seemingly was close to tapping out, but a loose boot caused Styles to pull it off Mysterio's foot and therefore break the hold.
That wardrobe malfunction led to Mysterio being able to use the boot to whack Styles in the face. After, Mysterio hit a Frog Splash on Styles and covered for the victory. That spot was callback to the Eddie Guerrero vs. Kurt Angle WrestleMania 20 match. Guerrero untied his boot to avoid an Ankle Lock submission by Angle. Guerrero won that match and retained the WWE Championship.
Liv Morgan responds to Dominik winning at Summerslam
Liv Morgan took to social media after Dominik won his match and praised her current love interest. Morgan called Dominik the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champion in history.
Morgan has been out of action healing from a shoulder injury.
In her absence, the dynamics in her old faction, Judgment Day, have changed. Roxanne Perez has become a popular member of the group and took Morgan's place next to Raquel Rodriguez as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Last night at SummerSlam, Rodriguez and Perez lost the championships to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.
