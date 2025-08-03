WWE SummerSlam Results: Naomi Retains The Women's World Championship Over Rhea Ripley And IYO Sky
Naomi, Rhea Ripley, and Iyo Sky did what everyone expected them to and tore the house down to kick off another night of what the WWE is calling the biggest WWE SummerSlam ever.
The champion started the night off with a bang as she was given a champion-style entrance with none other than her father giving a sick guitar performance while walking with his daughter down to the ring.
The feud between these stars has roots going as far back as before WrestleMania 41, when Iyo Sky took the Women's World Championship from Ripley before the big event. Naomi would get herself involved after she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on the two at Evolution last month.
These three women waged war with each other to figure out who would walk out of SummerSlam as the Women's World Champion. After the smoke cleared and everything was settled, fans would see Naomi steal the victory, rolling up Rhea after she hit Iyo Sky with a massive Avalanche Riptide.
Naomi's heel turn and run since returning to the WWE has been a particular highlight in WWE for many fans this year, and a reign as Women's World Champion has been much deserved.
Stephanie Vaquer Waits For Her Shot
It has already been confirmed that Naomi's next challenger will be "La Primera" herself, Stephanie Vaquer. She earned herself a title match when she won the 20-woman Evolution Battle Royal. They are scheduled to face off at Clash in Paris, taking place in the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre.
With Crown Jewel taking place in Perth shortly after Clash in Paris, that left many fans predicting that Rhea Ripley would capture the championship, so she was able to walk into her home country of Australia with gold around her waist. However, it seems that might not be the case unless Ripley can manage to get another title shot sometime between now and Paris.
