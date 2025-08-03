WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results, Highlights And Live Blog (Night 2)
Another highly anticipated championship match headlines WWE SummerSlam Night 2 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
It was a noteworthy Night 1 of SummerSlam, as Seth Rollins pulled off the ‘Ruse of the Century’ to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
Could WWE have something even bigger in the works for the second night of the summer extravaganza?
John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a WrestleMania 41 rematch, with the two sharing a beverage on the go-home edition of SmackDown after Cena admitted he had been going about things the wrong way since his shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber back in March.
However, many fans have questioned whether Cena’s words were genuine, and that makes for a fascinating setup entering the SummerSlam Night 2 main event, where Rhodes aims to "take the ball back" and regain the gold.
Could Rhodes pull off his own surprising heel turn? Will ‘The Final Boss’ The Rock finally return to assist one of the competitors? And who walks out with the title?
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Features More Huge Title Matches
Meanwhile, rematches are also a theme with several other championships at stake.
Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa will once again clash for the United States Championship, but now they’ll do it in a Steel Cage Match.
In a familiar scenario from the Evolution PLE last month, Rhea Ripley steps into the ring with IYO SKY and Naomi in a Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship.
The rivalry between Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch heats up for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship in a match where there must be a winner, with no disqualifications or no count-outs.
Elsewhere on the card, Dominik Mysterio defends the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles, and The Wyatt Sicks go up against the Street Profits, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and Andrade and Rey Fenix in a TLC Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships.
The Takedown on SI will have LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam Night 2 starting at 6 p.m. ET.
- Triple H enters the ring says WWE fans are part of the biggest SummerSlam in history. He then says if they thought Night 1 was something, they haven't seen anything yet. Are you ready?
- Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY vs. Naomi in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship is set to open the show. Naomi's father gives a live performance for her entrance, which was pretty awesome.
