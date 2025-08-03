The Wyatt Sicks Retain Tag Team Championship At WWE SummerSlam 2025 In Wild TLC Match
After the largest Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match in WWE history, WWE's Team Team Champions have retained their gold.
The Wyatt Sicks defeated Andrade and Rey Fenix, #DIY, Fraxiom, the Motor City Machine Guns, and the Street Profits in a TLC match to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. This continues their first reigns as tag champs in WWE.
Joe Gacy grabbed the tag belts as Dexter Lumis held off Andrade to retain the belts.
The match also featured the return of the Hardy Boyz, who watched the match from afar. They last appeared as a unit on a WWE main roster show in 2019, and are currently the TNA Tag Team Champions. They defeated Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock earlier this year at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden. The Dudley Boyz were also shown ringside, as the two teams are set for a match at Bound For Glory.
MORE: WWE SummerSlam 2025 Results, Highlights And Live Blog (Night 2)
This was Andrade and Rey Fenix's first SummerSlam as a team, as they join a growing list of AEW talent to find success in WWE. Andrade returned to WWE for his second tenure at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, while Fenix made his debut earlier this year ahead of WrestleMania after being an AEW original.
The Hardys appearing was appropriate, considering the first ever TLC match occurred at SummerSlam 2000, 25 years ago this month. Edge & Christian won the first two TLC bouts. The match even featured an homage to TLC II, with Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa going through four stacked tables as Matt Hardy and Bubba Ray did at WrestleMania X-Seven.
The Wyatt Sicks entered the match as champions, having won the titles on July 11 by defeating the Street Profits. The match featured run-ins from all of the members of the group, alongside B-Fab and Candice LeRae.
The faction made its WWE debut on June 17, 2024, taking out various members of the roster backstage. The group is, of course, named after Bray Wyatt, who himself was a former WWE Tag Team Champion.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE SummerSlam Results: Naomi Retains The Women's World Championship Over Rhea Ripley And IYO Sky
Backstage Update On Seth Rollins Injury Angle And WWE SummerSlam Sunday Main Event
Bron Breakker May Have Been Injured At WWE SummerSlam 2025
Gunther Reportedly Requires Surgery After WWE SummerSlam 2025 Main Event