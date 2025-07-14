Naomi Cashes In Money In The Bank At WWE Evolution To Win Women's World Championship
Naomi stunned everyone and cashed in the women's Money In The Bank briefcase during an instant classic main event between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WWE Evolution tonight.
Despite losing to Jade Cargill in a hard hitting no holds barred match earlier in the evening, Naomi took advantage of SKY and Ripley's monumental efforts in the main event to cash in her contract with both participants down, pinning SKY to become the new Women's World Champion.
SKY and Ripley, who formed two thirds of WrestleMania 41's best bout alongside Bianca Belair back in April, once again proved they are absolutely magic in the ring together, heating Hotlanta up even further with a main event that will live long in the memory.
However, despite heroic efforts from both champion and challenger and a series of breathless near falls during a mesmeric closing stretch, Naomi's music would hit to turn the entire contest on its head. Moments later, the match was evolving into a triple threat and, within another minute, we had a new champion who hadn't even been in the main event to begin with.
Naomi took an avalanche Jaded through a table during her losing effort to Jade Cargill just only an hour earlier, her second defeat to the number one contender for the WWE Women's Title this year.
But the last laugh was reserved for Ms. Money In The Bank, who performed arguably the greatest cash in since Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31.
An unforgettable finale to an unforgettable show.
