Randy Orton Gets Candid About What a 15th World Championship Would Mean to Him

Randy Orton is on the hunt for his 15th World Championship as we head towards WrestleMania 42.

While John Cena is officially the "Never Seen 17," it doesn't mean it's untouchable. Ric Flair sits behind him with 16 World Titles, but he's firmly retired and another title reign is out of the picture.

Right behind him sit Triple H and Randy Orton, both tied with 14 World Title reigns. While The Game is also retired, Orton still has a shot to catch Cena before he calls it a career.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes will compete in the Elimination Chamber | WWE

WWE Superstar Randy Orton was a recent guest on ESPN's Get Up. When asked about what winning a 15th World Championship would mean, Orton admitted that winning a 15th World Championship would mean the world to him.

"Oh, that'd be huge," Randy Orton said. "I think right now you've got Triple H and myself tied at 14. John Cena, of course, just retired with 17 World Championships. You got Ric Flair. I think at 16. I'd love to get one more. At least one more. It would mean the world to me. I've been around now 26 years. I've been doing this for well more than half of my life.

"I'm a third-generation wrestler. There's a picture of my father and my grandfather back there, back in the 70s, tagging together. This is my life. This is everything to me. So to be able to be World Champion again would mean the world. It all starts this Saturday at the Elimination Chamber."

Will costing Randy Orton his latest match come back to haunt Drew McIntyre?

Friday night on WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton competed in the main event against Aleister Black. The Viper had things well in hand until things understandably got out of hand.

In the closing moments of the match, while the referee was distracted with Black, Drew McIntyre hopped the rail and laid out Orton with the WWE Championship. This came after Nick Aldis not only tried to give McIntyre the night off, only for him to come to the arena anyway, but also after Aldis demanded that he leave the building, and McIntyre agreed to do so.

Drew McIntyre | WWE

Despite Cody Rhodes running McIntyre off, the damage was done, and Black took advantage to pick up a huge victory over The Viper.

With so many people currently coming after McIntyre and Nick Aldis seemingly having it up to here with the WWE Champion, it certainly appears that a multi-man match at WrestleMania 42 for McIntyre's title is looming, and Randy Orton has been added to the fray thanks to Friday night.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Drew McIntyre Believes Americans Are 'Really Offended' by His Social Media Antics

Chelsea Green Felt Nothing but Love the Night She Broke Her Ankle [Exclusive]

Gunther Believes This WWE Star Would be Good to Retire Next

Inside WWE 2K26: Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze & More on the Game’s Latest Edition [Exclusive]