Drew McIntyre Reveals WWE Shop Denied His Idea For Viral Tweet Merch
WWE Shop refused to listen to Drew McIntyre.
The Scottish Warrior is hoping that this year’s WrestleMania turns out better for him than last year’s WrestleMania, as Damian Priest - with a little help from CM Punk - cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to defeat McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.
McIntyre had just beaten Seth Rollins for the title, and during the match, he was so confident in himself that he sent out a tweet from his wife’s phone.
The “Bored at work. LOL!” tweet went viral, racking up 34,000 retweets and 39.8 million views. However, according to McIntyre, it wasn’t enough to convince WWE Shop to turn it into a T-shirt.
McIntyre took to X on Monday to commemorate the anniversary of the tweet, while also expressing his frustration with the lack of merchandise.
Speaking of Priest, he issued a challenge to McIntyre for a WrestleMania 41 match on last week’s SmackDown. McIntyre has yet to respond.
Priest eliminated McIntyre from the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble Match back in February and at Elimination Chamber the month after that. McIntyre has since brought up Priest being to blame for all his disappointments over the past year.
WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (4/7/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Nia Jax Addresses Injury Rumors Amid WWE Absence
Will Ospreay Wants To Win The AEW Owen Hart Cup To Honor Hart's Legacy (Exclusive)
Kevin Owens Provides New Details On Neck Injury That's Keeping Him Out Of WrestleMania 41