Drew McIntyre Stuck In England, SummerSlam Match Potentially In Jeopardy
Drew McIntyre has run into some major travel issues and they could lead to the Scottish Warrior missing out on his SummerSlam match-up this Saturday.
The former WWE Champion is scheduled to team with Logan Paul to take on Randy Orton and Grammy nominated artist Jelly Roll, but it is unclear if he will be able to find his way to New Jersey in time for the show.
McIntyre posted a video to social media Sunday afternoon, standing by a cow pasture in the UK, and said that when he attempted to board his flight back to the United States this weekend he was rejected by security for not having the proper identification.
"I can't get back in America. They wouldn't let me board my flight." McIntyre said. "I am in England still. At my buddies' wedding, what a wedding it was. Planning to go back and train for SummerSlam, but no, I got blocked."
McIntyre isn't sure why he wasn't allowed to board the plane, saying that he usually gets through security with no issues at all. He even said the guy working at the gate knew who he was, but still he was denied access to his flight home.
It was at this point in the video that McIntyre blurred the lines between reality and fiction. Drew alleged that Jelly Roll utilized some of his connections to leave him stranded in England, because the singer was too afraid to fight him at SummerSlam.
"Why am I in a field? I don't know why I am in a field, but I can tell you one thing. When this is all over, and I'm going to get back, I'm going to drop you Jelly Roll. I'm going to make you pay, and eventually, you are going to gain all of that weight back and you're going to look like one of these (cows)."
Only... McIntyre definitely did not say the word cows.
We'll keep you posted on any updates on McIntyre's status for SummerSlam as soon as any information becomes available.
WWE SummerSlam Saturday Card (Announced):
Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed w/ Paul Heyman
Judgment Day (c) vs. Allies of Convenience for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
WWE SummerSlam Sunday Card (Announced):
John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship in a Street Fight
Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship - No count out, no disqualification. Valkyria cannot challenge for the IC Title again if she loses.
Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu for Men's United States Championship Match in a Steel Cage Match
Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Street Profits vs. #DIY vs. MCMG vs. Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix for the WWE Tag Team Championships in a TLC Match
