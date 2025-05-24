Drew McIntyre 'Working Hurt' Ahead Of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event
At this point in his career, Drew McIntyre has grown accustomed to working hurt.
The Scottish Warrior had some fluid built up in his knee back in February and had a doctor drain it just minutes before he wrestled on an episode of SmackDown.
Days later he told The Takedown on SI during an Elimination Chamber press call that it was something he needed to have done so he could do his job that night.
“To put it simply, I'm not a p****. A lot of the guys are now. I said get that out. I've gotta show to put on. I've got a performance to do and this is affecting me. So we took that fluid out. I got in the ring, I did my job."
Less than a week ahead of his Sin City Street Fight at WrestleMania 41, McIntyre split his head open in a brawl with Damian Priest. A scar from his brutal Hell in a Cell Match with CM Punk months prior that just never fully healed. Again he went out and did his job in Las Vegas, no questions asked.
Saturday Night's Main Event is a different show, but it's the same story. Drew McIntyre is not 100 percent after taking a gnarly bump at WWE Backlash earlier this month.
He told the Orlando Sentinel that while he's still feeling the effects of a South of Heaven chokeslam, where his head collided with the arena's concrete floor, there is a difference between being hurt and being injured.
“I can’t turn my head all the way left yet… Working hurt is just what happens if you’re an athlete, especially as the years go by. If you’re injured, it is something to take care of. Maybe back in the day, we would have taped it up and gone with it. In the past, I have worked with muscle tears and breaks, which isn’t the most sensible thing, but the way we operate now, you want to last for the long run.”- Drew McIntyre to the Orlando Sentinel
Drew McIntyre will battle Damian Priest one final time tonight at Saturday Night's Main Event in a Steel Cage Match.
