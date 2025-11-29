Drew McIntyre Reacts To Not Being Part Of John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour

Drew McIntyre and John Cena have shared the ring in WWE more than a few times, but never has it been a singles match of any kind. They've done a Fatal Four Way, Elimination Chamber, Royal Rumbles, and plenty of tag matches.

McIntyre was a name frequently mentioned as a potential match for John Cena's retirement tour. Drew himself said he wanted to wrestle Cena one-on-one before he retired. That dream match just doesn't seem as likely now that Cena's final match is nearing ever closer, and McIntyre has other things going on at the moment.

McIntyre appeared on Get Up on ESPN and talked about Cena's retirement tour and his feelings on not being part of it in any fashion.

"It’s insane to see that he’s about to have his last couple of matches. I’m sad I didn’t get one of them. But I’m glad I’m part of the roster, I’m glad I got to travel the world, I’m glad I got to learn from John Cena because he is a legend and he might just be the GOAT.” Drew McIntyre, Get Up ESPN

Some heavy praise was also thrown Cena's way as McIntyre complimented Cena's work when many huge stars were either leaving the company or nearing retirement themselves.

"He’s meant everything to our industry. When The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin left WWE, the top superstars, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, at the end of their career, the company and the world needed somebody to step up into that top position. John stepped up in a massive way for multiple generations." Drew McIntyre

John Cena's Final Matches In WWE

John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio | WWE

John Cena has two last appearances left in his retirement tour, thus putting a stop to any possible match against someone like Drew McIntyre. His second-to-last match takes place tonight as the 'Greatest of All-Time' faces Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames with the Men's Intercontinental Championship on the line.

His final match on December 13th at Saturday Night's Main Event will be against the winner of the 'Last Time is Now' Tournament, with the final participants being Gunther, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and LA Knight.

The semi-finals of the tournament are scheduled for the December 1 episode of Raw, and the finals will take place on the December 5 episode of SmackDown that week. This will allow the winner to have just one week of build before Cena's retirement bout.

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Original WWE WrestleMania 42 Main Event Plans Revealed

Huge Championship Match Announced For AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming

Plans For Chris Jericho's WWE Return Reportedly Revealed

AEW Star Claudio Castagnoli Wins Third Career Major World Championship