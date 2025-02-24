"I'm Not A P****": Drew McIntyre Gives Update After Knee Procedure Ahead Of WWE SmackDown
Drew McIntyre is ready to go for Saturday's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto.
The Scottish Warrior is looking to win his third career Elimination Chamber Match and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41 when he takes on John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and Damian Priest. Needless to say, he's eager to get his hands on all of those gentlemen, regardless of his current physical state.
Less than an hour before he wrestled Jimmy Uso on SmackDown this past Friday night, McIntyre was backstage getting excess fluid drained from his knee. It's a minor procedure, but one that usually requires immediate rest.
The Takedown on SI took part in an Elimination Chamber media tour Monday afternoon and was able to ask Drew about the decision to do that so close to match time.
“I couldn't bend it fully, unfortunately," McIntyre said. "I told the doctor, listen, let's get this fluid out. He wasn't exactly over the moon about it, but medically it was safe or we wouldn't have done it in the first place.”
MORE: JBL Says WWE Smackdown Segment With The Rock And Cody Rhodes Was Strange
McIntyre said he didn't want the build up in his knee to hinder him in anyway, so he chose to tough through any lingering effects of having it drained.
“To put it simply, I'm not a p****. A lot of the guys are now. I said get that out. I've gotta show to put on. I've got a performance to do and this is affecting me. So we took that fluid out. I got in the ring, I did my job. I left Jimmy not looking like a winner, that's for sure.”
When it comes to Elimination Chamber, McIntyre says he has no personal concerns with his knee. Even if there was, nothing is going to keep him from competing against the likes of Cena, Punk and company this weekend.
Drew is desperate to win another opportunity at winning a World Championship on the 'Grandest Stage of the All.' A victory on Saturday would make him only the fourth Superstar in company history to win three or more Chamber Matches, and it would earn him a shot at Cody Rhodes' WWE Championship in Las Vegas.
“You don't have to hand me a thing. I'll keep taking and taking and taking and showing why I belong on top. And that’s a match I'm not gonna miss if I have to hold myself together with duct tape.”
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Sami Zayn Says This Isn't The Last Time He'll Fight Kevin Owens, Comments On Future With WWE
Why Booker T Said Roxanne Perez Was The Ideal WWE Developmental Talent [Exclusive]
Major Record Could Be Broken On This Week's Episode Of WWE Raw
LA Knight Was Worried He Would Suffer From CM Punk And Randy Orton Returning To WWE