Early WWE 2K25 Reviews Highlight Improved MyGM Mode & More
Is WWE 2K25 the new Tribal Chief of pro wrestling video games?
Reviews are starting to come in for the newest installment of the WWE video game franchise, with The Bloodline Edition and Deadman Edition now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.
The Standard Edition, featuring Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on the cover, will be available on March 14.
As for whether WWE 2K25 is worth the purchase?
Game Rant gave the game a 9 out of 10, highlighting the "wildly entertaining" action in the ring and the franchise's "best version of MyGM mode to date."
The review's most notable criticism is the "obnoxious" microtransactions in The Island, a new free-roam mode that allows players to participate in online quests, customize their MySUPERSTAR, and more.
Meanwhile, Forbes scored WWE 2K25 a 4 out of 5, with it having "at least has something for every type of wrestling fan." The visual enhancements, which were a major theme of WWE 2K24, are also praised.
"Welts and bruises look painfully realistic now, the sweat looks sweatier and we can roam around using a third-person camera during a superstar’s entrance which really highlights the graphical detail on offer. "- Joshua Lamb, Forbes
However, the Forbes review also mentions The Island as a potential turn-off for some fans, saying that it "won’t be for everyone."
WWE 2K25 Season Pass and DLC details were released earlier in the week.
Watch WWE 2K25 gameplay below.
