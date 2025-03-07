Lex Luger Announced As Inductee For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2025
One of the biggest names in WWE history not yet inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is finally set to get his moment.
WWE announced on social media Lex Luger will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of its 2025 class. He'll be joining the likes of Triple H, Michelle McCool, and the rumored Natural Disasters as names announced so far for induction.
The company posted a video Friday afternoon, revealing Cody Rhodes personally delivered the news to Luger and Diamond Dallas Page ahead of the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.
An emotional Luger, who has been working alongside DDP in an effort to walk again after years of needing a wheelchair, then stood and hugged Rhodes and DDP after hearing the news. Luger had expressed interest expressed interest in wanting to be inducted earlier this year.
The 66-year-old was one of the biggest stars of the late-1980s into the 1990s across Jim Crockett Promotions, WCW, and WWE. He was the co-winner of the 1994 Royal Rumble alongside Bret Hart, and famously bodyslammed Yokozuna on the USS Intrepid the previous summer.
It is not yet clear whether or not there will be other inductees in this year's class, or when the event will take place in Las Vegas ahead of WrestleMania 41.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Adam Copeland Enters AEW Revolution On A Mission To Tell One Last Great Story [Exclusive]
Emmy Winner Paul Walter Hauser Says He's Given Acting Advice To Two WWE Superstars [Exclusive]
Stone Cold Steve Austin Reacts To John Cena's Heel Turn, Talks WWE WrestleMania 41 Appearance