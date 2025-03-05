WWE 2K25 Releases Season Pass And DLC Pack Details
WWE and 2K Games have announced details for its Season Pass and DLC Packs.
WWE released the game's roster last month, but since have released minimal information about DLC packs, The Island, and more gameplay features in the game. It annoyed fans to such an extend that many took to X to vent their frustration, with the topic trending for a short while on the platform.
Today, however, fans of the franchise finally got some of what they've been looking for. In a post on X, @WWEGames announced more info about the season pass and details and dates for the release of the DLC packs.
Per the WWE 2K25 site, the season pass will include five post-launch packs and the SuperCharger Pack which unlocks WWE legends, retro arenas and championships. The five character packs and release dates are:
New Wave Pack - May 2025
- Alex Shelley
- Chris Sabin
- Giulia
- Stephanie Vaquer
- Special celebrity guest to be announced
Dunk & Destruction Pack - June 2025
- Abyss
- Great Khali
- Three NBA stars to be announced
Fearless Pack - July 2025
- New Jack
- Jordynne Grace
- Penta
- Bull Nakano
- Special celebrity guest to be announced
Attitude Era Superstars Pack - September 2025
- D'Lo Brown
- Billy Gunn
- Road Dogg
- Victoria
- Mark Henry
Saturday Night’s Main Event Pack - November 2025
- Jesse Ventura
- "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff
- Tito Santana
- Junkyard Dog
- Sid Justice
