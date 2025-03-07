The Rock Reportedly Wanted A Different WWE Superstar To Turn Heel Ahead Of WrestleMania 41
The wrestling world was shocked with a history making moment at WWE Elimination Chamber when John Cena turned hee.
But The Rock originally had other plans for his involvement at WrestleMania 41 this year.
The Wrestling Observer is reporting that once it was determined that Rock wouldn't be wrestling a match at WrestleMania 41, but would be heavily involved in the build to the biggest event of the year for WWE, that he wanted to be aligned with Cody Rhodes -- and with Rhodes as a heel.
According the report, Rhodes turned down the idea and then plans changed to John Cena going heel.
The company reportedly viewed a Cody Rhodes heel turn as one of the only things that could truly hurt the company at this time. Rhodes has been the face of the company for a couple years now, has main-evented the last two WrestleMania's, and is currently the Undisputed WWE Champion.
During Elimination Chamber, Cody Rhodes answered The Rock and told him that he would not be The Rock's champion -- event after The Rock told Rhodes he could make all of Cody's dreams become a reality. Rhodes told Rock to "go f**k himself."
Cena seemingly celebrated that move by Cody, but then attacked him at the direction of The Rock.
The Rock and Cena left the ring together and Cena now has an Undisputed WWE Championship match against Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.
