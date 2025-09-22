ESPN Writer Gives Brutal Grade To WWE Wrestlepalooza
An ESPN writer did not hold back his thoughts on the first WWE PLE on the network.
The two companies kicked off their new partnership last Saturday with WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, which featured several highly anticipated matches.
Brock Lesnar had a successful return in a dominant win against John Cena in the opener, AJ Lee was also victorious in her first match back by teaming with CM Punk to defeat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, and Stephanie Vaquer was crowned the new Women’s World Champion in an excellent match against IYO SKY.
Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event, while the dominant duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed scored a victory against The Usos in tag team action.
However, not everyone saw WWE’s inaugural show as a huge success.
ESPN writer Andreas Hale gave WWE Wrestlepalooza a ‘C’ and noted that “the excellent Vaquer vs. Sky match saved this show from being truly average.”
Hale also mentioned that everything else on the card was “either underwhelming (the short Rhodes-McIntyre match) or a setup for a future match (Lesnar dominating Cena),” while stating that overall, the show fell “a little short of expectations.”
It’s worth noting that in the ESPN WWE Wrestlepalooza Media Conference Call last Wednesday ahead of the PLE, it was noted that ESPN’s coverage of WWE events will remain unbiased.
WWE’s next PLE on the ESPN direct-to-consumer service will be Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, on October 11.
