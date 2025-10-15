Exclusive First Look At The Upcoming AEW Book "This Book Is All Elite"
AEW and Random House will publish the first-ever history of AEW book on November 4 of this year. The book, written by New York Times bestselling author Keith Greenberg, chronicles the definitive history of AEW.
"THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE is a celebration of the icons of professional wrestling who created All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a company that revolutionized professional wrestling under the visionary eye of Tony Khan. From the company’s unassuming beginnings in 2019 to the record-breaking Wembley Stadium debut, AEW’s pulse-pounding, death-defying, and high-flying action has defied industry norms and changed the world of professional wrestling forever."
"This Book Is All Elite" is loaded with never-before-seen photographs from exclusive access to the cast and crew of AEW. Signature moments from AEW's history are covered in the book, including Sting's final run as a pro wrestler, the first-ever Stadium Stampede match, and much more.
The Takedown on SI received exclusive access to a first look at the book and some of the photography in it. The first look photos include Jon Moxley winning the AEW World Championship, Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega at Full Gear in November of 2021, a beautiful shot of the AEW ring inside Daley's Place in Jacksonville, and shots of AEW's pandemic shows that featured Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in a Mimosa Mayhem Match.
You can check out the first look at these photos below:
Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega at Full Gear
Jon Moxley wins the AEW World Championship
AEW at Daley's Place in Jacksonville
Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy in Mimosa Mayhem
AEW returns to PPV this weekend with Wrestledream. Announced matches for the show include Adam Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship, Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in an "I Quit" Match, and much more.
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite will feature the final build to Wrestledream. On the show, Darby Allin and Jon Moxley will go face-to-face for the last time before their match, The Opps will take on LFI, and Kenny Omega will team with Jurassic Express to take on The Don Callis Family.
