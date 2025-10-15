AEW Dynamite/Collision Preview (10/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

#AEWDynamite/#AEWCollision

3-Hours

8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

Wednesday 10/15



AEW Trios Titles@SamoaJoe/@TrueWillieHobbs/@K_Shibata2022 vs LFI



Shibata challenged any combination of LFI to face the Opps for the titles + AEW World Champion Hangman will be on Commentary, THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/xdSricmW1N