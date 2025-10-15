AEW Dynamite/Collision Preview (10/15/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
AEW arrives in Kansas City tonight with a special three-hour block of Dynamite and Collision for the final stop before WrestleDream.
After the unfortunate injury suffered by Kota Ibushi last week on Collision and the subsequent attack from Mark Davis, Kenny Omega will seek revenge tonight by teaming up with Jurassic Express to face Mark Davis, Hechicero, and Josh Alexander.
Omega has made it clear that he doesn't trust Jurassic Express, specifically Jack Perry, but he's willing to join forces to take down a common enemy.
With the Don Callis Family stronger than they've ever been due to a recent IWGP World Heavyweight Championship victory for Konosuke Takeshita, will Omega and the newly reunited Jurassic Express be able to stay on the same page and slow down their momentum?
The AEW World Trios Championships are on the line
Samoa Joe has a lot on his plate this weekend in St. Louis as he aims to dethrone Hangman Adam Page and regain the AEW Men's World Championship at WrestleDream.
However, before he gets to Saturday, he'll have to fight to hold on to the title he already has. Tonight, The Opps will defend the AEW World Trios Championships against La Faccion Ingobernable's Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos. LFI is arguably stronger than it's ever been, and the faction is eager to add AEW gold to its ranks.
Joe and The Opps will have to be careful to keep their heads on a swivel. In addition to watching out for Sammy Guevara who'll be in LFI's corner, they'll also have to keep an eye on the world champion Hangman Page, who'll be on commentary for the match. Will Samoa Joe be able to stay focused enough to hold on to the gold he already has, or will his quest for more cause him to lose it?
Any last words?
Heading into the AEW Women's World Championship match at WrestleDream, both competitors still have a lot to get off their chests. The current champion, Kris Statlander, will be joined by the former champion, "Timeless" Toni Storm, to share "famous last words" before they tango in St. Louis for the first time one-on-one.
In a clash of two of AEW's greatest stars, who will shine the brightest?
Two people who have little use for talking are Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. Their rivalry has extended well over a year and has taken frightening twists and turns, including coffins, setting each other on fire, bloody earlobes, and many other horrors. WrestleDream marks the end of their battle of wills with an "I Quit" match.
Before that, they'll cross paths tonight for a special face-to-face. Mox and Allin are not allowed to touch each other before Saturday, but after a surprise attack on Mox last weekend at New York Comic Con, that'll be easier said than done.
What will their special face-to-face entail, and will they be able to contain their hatred for each other until WrestleDream?
Death Riders in action
While Jon Moxley is occupied with Darby Allin, several other members of the Death Riders will be in action against The Conglomeration (and Conglomeration adjacents).
Orange Cassidy picked up a win over his longtime rival, Pac, last week. Daniel Garcia and Wheeler Yuta, former enemies now united under the Death Riders banner, will attempt to get revenge for their stablemate by taking on Orange Cassidy and Kyle O'Reilly in tag team action.
Roderick Strong still doesn't consider himself a member of The Conglomeration despite his close association with its members, but he still has a bone to pick with the Death Riders. He'll get his chance tonight when he goes one-on-one with Claudio Castagnoli for the first time since 2010.
Other WrestleDream previews
The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are on the card in Kansas City, going toe-to-toe with the Gates of Agony. By now, both teams know each other very well, and tonight is an opportunity to gain some momentum before they compete in a trios rubber match at WrestleDream. MVP and Ricochet are sure to be at ringside in the corners of their respective factions, which means anything is possible.
As she eagerly anticipates getting her hands on Thekla at WrestleDream, Jamie Hayter will get a test run tonight by stepping in the ring with Thekla's Triangle of Madness teammate, Skye Blue. With the Triangle almost guaranteed to be at ringside, Hayter will get some crucial practice on how to overcome the numbers advantage on Saturday.
Can Skye Blue inflict some damage on Jamie Hayter tonight to make her easy prey for Thekla this Saturday, or will Hayter continue to prove why she's one of AEW's absolute best?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite/Collision:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite/Collision Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite/Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite/Collision Location:
Cable Dahmer Arena in Kansas City, MO
AEW Dynamite/Collision Card (Announced):
Kenny Omega & Jurassic Express vs. The Don Callis Family (Mark Davis, Hechicero, and Josh Alexander)
The Opps vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos) for the AEW World Trios Championships with Hangman Adam Page on commentary
Kris Statlander and Toni Storm Famous Last Words
Jon Moxley & Darby Allin Special Face-To-Face
Orange Cassidy & Kyle O'Reilly vs. Death Riders (Daniel Garcia & Wheeler Yuta)
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Roderick Strong
Skye Blue vs. Jamie Hayter
The Hurt Syndicate vs. Gates of Agony
