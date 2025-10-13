3 Possible Reasons Why Bron Breakker And ‘The Vision’ Turned On Seth Rollins
Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman have turned on Seth Rollins.
Monday’s edition of WWE Raw in Perth featured CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. Jey Uso in a No. 1 Contender’s Triple Threat Match to determine the next opponent for Rollins, and Punk scored the win to set up a huge rematch with his arch rival.
However, after Rollins came up to taunt Punk following a beatdown from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, chaos ensued with Breakker hitting a spear on Rollins, and Reed destroying the champ with a Tsunami.
Breakker then held up the World Heavyweight Championship while Heyman stood between both Breakker and Reed to showcase a new era for the trio.
There are plenty of questions coming out of the surprising development for ‘The Vision,’ including what may be next for Rollins, Breakker, Reed, Heyman, and even Punk.
Here are some possible explanations as to why ‘The Vision’ turned their backs on Rollins.
The Last Straw?
During Rollins’ promo to begin on Raw, he celebrated winning the Crown Jewel Championship by defeating Cody Rhodes. But ‘The Visionary’ also made it clear that he has never needed anyone to accomplish what he has in WWE. Instead, he pushed the idea that he has chosen Breakker, Reed, and Heyman to join him.
That statement alone would be reason for a coup.
Breakker is seen as the future of WWE, Reed just came off of a huge win against Roman Reigns, and Heyman is, well, Heyman. He’ll turn his back on anyone for his own personal gain, and 'The Oracle' could have orchestrated a plan to overthrow Rollins.
WWE had also been playing up a potential turn from the group had Rollins lost to Rhodes at Crown Jewel, so the table had been set for this to be a possibility.
The Ruse Of The Century, Pt. 2?
This seems to be the least likely of all the reasons for the turn, but let’s not forget who Rollins is.
He’s the man who “faked” an injury at Saturday Night’s Main Event in July to set up an unpredictable Money in the Bank cash-in on Punk at SummerSlam in August. And what do you know, Punk just earned his opportunity at a rematch.
Could Rollins really stoop to the level of being destroyed by his own faction members to deceive Punk heading into their highly anticipated showdown?
It sounds outrageous, but the precedent has been set by…none other than Rollins himself.
Is Seth Rollins Injured?
The third scenario — which is entirely speculation at this point — could be a legitimate injury to Rollins, thus forcing WWE to make a drastic shift to its plans.
During his match with Rhodes at Crown Jewel, Rollins pulled out a coast-to-coast, diving from one side of the ring to the other to try to finish off Rhodes. On the post-show, Rollins stated that there could be "long-term ramifications" from the move after a "rough landing."
With that coming straight from Rollins' mouth, it's a logical reason for why WWE would disband ‘The Vision’ just six months into its run.
If Rollins is injured, what does it mean for the World Heavyweight Championship Match against Punk?
