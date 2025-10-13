Update On WWE Influence Over Controversial Finish At TNA Bound For Glory (Exclusive)
TNA Bound For Glory saw a new TNA World Champion crowned, but the show was stolen by the X Division Championship match between Leon Slater and WWE NXT wrestler Je'Von Evans.
Slater defended his X Division title against the rising NXT star, with the two wowing wrestling fans around the world with their athleticism as the bout would go to a time limit draw.
TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella then announced the match would instead continue until a finish, but just moments later, NXT stable DarkState came out and attacked both men. The match was then ruled a no contest.
The creative for the finish was widely panned by both fans and critics alike on social media, with TNA not delivering a definitive finish to one of its most hyped matches on its biggest show of the year. However, multiple sources indicate to The Takedown on SI that WWE had a significant say in the booking direction for the match.
WWE and TNA currently collaborate on booking decisions and talent usage as part of their working partnership. TNA President Carlos Silva recently told The Takedown on SI that any creative for talents they share, like Joe Hendry, is a shared process.
It is worth noting, though, that sources have indicated WWE especially has "a lot of pull" when its talents are utilized on TNA programming.
Expect More From Evans And Slater
The Takedown on SI was told that, even before the positive reception to the Bound For Glory match, it was widely believed that Evans and Slater would have another singles match at some point soon. One source specifically pointed to NXT Halloween Havoc as having been discussed as a possible show to run the match back on. The two recently tagged together as well against The Culling on NXT in September.
MORE: 3 Possible Reasons Why Bron Breakker And ‘The Vision’ Turned On Seth Rollins
Slater became the X Division Champion back at TNA Slammiversary, when he defeated Moose to win the belt for the first time. He was then endorsed by AJ Styles, who made his first appearance in TNA in more than a decade.
DarkState recently held the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship, but dropped the titles to The Hardys on NXT vs. TNA Showdown last week. This was The Hardys' first WWE title win since 2019, and it was their first match in the company since they defeated Fraxiom earlier this spring at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.
While no angle was set up between DarkState and The Hardys at Bound For Glory for a rematch as of yet, the Hardys did defeat and retire Team 3D in a Tag Team Tables match for the TNA World Tag Team Championship.
