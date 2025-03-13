Finally A Definitive Answer To Johnny Gargano 'Rebel Heart' WWE Theme Song Rumors
New York-based recording artist Hope Vista is finally answering the big question surrounding what was supposed to be her big collaboration with WWE.
It was nearly eight years ago when Tommaso Ciampa shocked the NXT Universe by turning on Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. After coming up short in a Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Championships, Ciampa pummeled Gargano at the top of the stage to close out the show.
It was an angle that launched incredibly successful singles runs for both men, but those active members of the online wrestling community were tipped off to Ciampa's heel turn ahead of time by an unlikely source.
Hope Vista was contracted to record the lyrics to Johnny Gargano's popular 'Rebel Heart' theme song back in 2017, and like any young artist who had just landed a gig for a major company, Vista was eager to take to social media to share the news. Which is exactly what she did.
While doing a Q&A on her Instagram Wednesday night, Vista detailed the fallout from her tweet that accidentally spoiled the break-up of #DIY.
"I knew nothing about WWE and posted a tweet saying that I was going to be recording [Gargano's] new entrance theme song. I was incredibly excited. Posted it and then put my phone on silent because I was in a movie theatre. My phone blew up during the film, friends were texting me saying I was all over WWE gossip sites because I 'spoiled a tag team' break up."
Vista would later have a conversation with a producer from CFO$, the contracted music artists with WWE at the time, who kindly explained her error. Announcing a new theme for Gargano, but not Ciampa, was a dead giveaway that change was on the horizon for both men.
A mutual separation was agreed upon by Vista and CFO$ to prevent further storyline spoilers from becoming public.
"And that's the story. I've never confirmed or denied if it's me singing on the final Rebel Heart recording. It is not me. I never recorded the vocals because I ran my mouth. I have no idea who recorded the vocals for the final track." Vista said. "20 something year-old Hope learned an important lesson real quick."
All these years later, #DIY are back on the same page. The reigning WWE Tag Team Champions will be defending their titles tomorrow night on SmackDown against The Street Profits.
