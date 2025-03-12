Mandy Rose Reveals She Makes 10x More Money Now Than What She Made In WWE
Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) was one of WWE's biggest success stories of the last decade, going from fitness bodybuilder to "WWE Tough Enough" to the main roster and beyond in a short period of time.
But it turns out, life outside of WWE is significantly more lucrative for her.
Saccomanno and her husband (fellow former WWE NXT wrestler Tino Sabbatelli) dropped a teaser for the newest episode of their "Power Alphas" podcast Tuesday, where it is revealed Saccomanno will discuss her financial situation post-WWE for the first time.
The discussion is particularly relevant given the circumstances of her WWE departure. She had been WWE NXT Women's Champion for 413 days before suddenly dropping the title to Roxanne Perez Dec. 13, 2022. The next day, she was released from her contract, allegedly due to her creating exclusive content on the sharing service platform FanTime.
The former champion commented on what her situation currently is like now that she has been gone for more than two years, saying she is blowing away the amount of money she earned previously while under contract.
"I wake up when I want, do what I want, and I don't have to take bumps or be on the road for 300-plus days, and I make basically 10-times the amount of money that I made in WWE in one year. Like, that's crazy," she said in the teaser.
She said within three months of creating personalized content, she made more than she did in a year in WWE. She then added that the bonus check she received alone was worth more than what she made per year as a wrestler.
"[WWE was] basically using me as this sex symbol in a way where they can monetize off of it," she said. "But then all of a sudden I go and do this on my own, you know, just having a direct relationship with my fans doing exclusive content, and all of a sudden within 24 hours I get stripped from my 413 [day] title reign, I get fired with zero warning, and I'm sitting there like 'wait, what?'"
If you use quotes from this article, please H/T The Takedown on SI with a link.
You can listen to the entire episode below.
