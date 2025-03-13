AEW Dynamite Results (3/12/25): Revolution Fallout, Mike Bailey Debuts, AEW World Title Rematch Set
Kenny Omega had a lot to celebrate on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita and won the AEW International Championship at the Revolution PPV event over the weekend and started this week's show with an in-ring promo and the title belt wrapped around his waist.
Omega said that he couldn't believe he had made it back to win a singles championship after what he went through last year. He thanked all his fans for their support and also thanked Takeshita. Omega said Takeshita made him realize he could get back to his old form.
From there, Omega said that he would be paying close attention to the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament that would start on this week's show as well. Omega said Takeshita truly made it an international championship and that he wants to face the absolute best as he defends it.
In addition to Omega, other pieces of fallout emerged after Revolution on this week's Dynamite. First, it was revealed that Jon Moxley and Cope would face one another in a street fight for the AEW World Championship after their match at Revolution was derailed by Christian Cage. Swerve Strickland announced that he would take on the winner of that match for the title at AEW Dynasty on April 6.
A Jon Moxley promo video aired and he talked about the match with Cope. Moxley said he underestimated Cope and was impressed with the beating that he could take. Moxley dismissed the involvement of Christian Cage in their match and said that he never makes the same mistake twice. He said he would beat Cope in their rematch.
MJF addressed his Revolution loss to Adam Page with an in-ring promo. MJF said he was angry he didn't win, but that after he thought it over he realized that he would get his revenge. He said that he and Page would cross paths again and when they did Page better be ready.
MJF wrapped up his promo, but was then joined by MVP from The Hurt Syndicate. MVP praised MJF and said he was a student of the game, but that things haven't been going well for him. MVP offered MJF his card and offered his help.
In response, MJF turned MVP down. He said he actually respected MVP, but that he wasn't interested in his advice because he was a former champion. MVP said the important word was "was" and then told MJF to reconsider.
Later in the show, MJF and Adam Page crossed paths. They stared each other down until MJF told Page that he would move on after his loss to win multiple world championships. He said that while he did that Page would do what he always does and almost reach the top of the mountain, but crash down it rather than reach the top. Page told MJF "we'll see" as the segment ended.
Will Ospreay declared that he would be entering the Owen Hard Cup Tournament this year, so that he could compete for a chance to wrestle for the AEW World Championship at All In over the summer. Ospreay said he was very banged up from his cage match against Kyle Fletcher, but that he needed gold around his waist in order to be "the guy" in AEW.
The in-ring action this week was focused on the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament. Mike Bailey made his AEW debut as the wildcard entrant and defeated The Beast Mortos to advance in the tournament.
In the main event, Orange Cassidy defeated Hechicero to advance in the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament. After that match, Bailey walked out to the entrance ramp and posed down with Cassidy as the show went off the air.
Other action on the show included The Opps winning a squash match, Hologram and Powerhouse Hobbs defeating Brian Cage and Dralistico, Konosuke Takeshita decimating Max Caster, and Willow Nightingale beating Penelope Ford.
Finally, Toni Storm celebrated her AEW Women's World Championship Hollywood Ending victory at Revolution with a promo at the top of the stage. She said she was ready for new challengers and then was attacked by Megan Bayne. Bayne also attacked Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander on the show this week.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (3/12/25)
- The Opps defeated Vinny Pacifico, Eli Theseus, and Gabriel Aeros
- Powerhouse Hobbs and Hologram defeated Brian Cage and Dralistico
- Mike Bailey defeated The Beast Mortos to advance in the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Max Caster
- Willow Nightingale defeated Penelope Ford
- Orange Cassidy defeated Hechicero to advance in the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament
