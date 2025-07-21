Wrestling On FanNation

Former Naomi Partner And Total Divas Star Hints At Pro Wrestling Return In New Video

Naomi's friend and former dance partner could be back in a pro wrestling ring in the near future after a pair of posts on X.

Aidan Chacon

Naomi
Naomi / WWE.com

Current Women's World Champion Naomi's former funkadactyl dance partner Cameron has posted a video of her training in a pro wrestling ring Sunday afternoon.

Cameron, whose real name is Ariane Andrew, hasn't been signed to the WWE roster since she was released from her contract in 2016. She entered the 2022 Royal Rumble by entering the match at 13 but was eliminated in just 51 seconds by Sonya Deville.

Andrew also signed and competed for AEW in 2020. She participated in a single tag match with Nyla Rose. The duo lost in the first round of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament to Tay Conti and Anna Jay.

The training video above is not the only post on X generating speculation. The 2013 Slammy Award winner posted a picture of her backstage at what appears to be a WWE show with the caption "WWE!". Fans reacted to the post with curiosity and excitement for the potential return of Cameron.

Andrew, 37, has participated in reality shows, short films, movies, and even released a music single in 2021. The former Total Divas star consistently found her way onto WWE television as one of Brodus Clay's background dancers in Jan. 2012 along with Naomi.

The pair were attached to each other on TV for two years until their feud against each other in the summer of 2014.

