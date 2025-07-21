WWE Premium Live Events Heading To Movie Theaters, Starting With Major Upcoming Event
WWE Premium Live Events are heading to the silver screen, and the experience is starting soon.
WWE announced a partnership with Fandango on Monday morning that will see WWE PLEs streamed at movie theaters, beginning with SummerSlam on Aug. 2 and 3. Regal Cinemas will be the launch distributor, with others expected to join for future events.
“WWE is one of the most electrifying global entertainment brands, and its events deserve to be experienced on the big screen,” said Will McIntosh, President, Fandango in a release. “We’re thrilled to work with WWE and Regal Cinemas to bring the action-packed SummerSlam 2025 cinema presentation to fans nationwide.”
This will be the first time SummerSlam will be held as a two-night event, and WWE announced fans can purchase bundle tickets as well for the screenings in addition to single-night tickets. Those who purchase bundle tickets get a free SummerSlam t-shirt as a result.
“WWE has redefined how fans connect with live entertainment, and bringing SummerSlam to Regal’s screens elevates that experience to a whole new level,” said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal Cinemas in the press release. “We’re excited to partner with WWE and Fandango to deliver this immersive, action-packed event in theaters —making fans feel like they're ringside, no matter where they are.”
Tickets for the showings are available now via Fandango. SummerSlam's main events are heavy-hitters this year. Cody Rhodes will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a street fight, a rematch from WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, CM Punk will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
