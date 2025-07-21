Hulk Hogan And Eric Bischoff's New Wrestling Promotion Secures Streaming Deal
Freestyle wrestling has never been celebrated the way 9-time WrestleMania main eventer Hulk Hogan and former WCW general manager Eric Bischoff are celebrating it.
Real American Freestyle Wrestling announced Monday morning that their first live event called RAF01 from the Wolfstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio on August 30 has a new broadcast home. The promotion will air its first show exclusively on FOX Nation.
FOX Nation president Lauren Petterson made the big announcement. "We're thrilling to partner with the Real American Freestyle team as they build a visionary brand that redefines the future of wrestling...it's an honor to be part of the new era of the world's oldest and most iconic sport," Petterson said.
Since Hogan and Bischoff announced the creation of this promotion April 30, they've been eager to not only get a broadcast home for hardcore freestyle wrestling purists, but to grow the sport as well. "FOX Nation is synergistic with our brand, they appreciate the importance of bringing this sport to the masses, and they believe in our goal," Hogan said.
MORE: Roman Reigns Addresses Rumor That He Had Sixth Child During WWE Hiatus
Bischoff, Real American Freestyle's Chief Media Officer, went as far as to say this is a "first of its kind" media rights deal for the sport. He emphasized, "FOX Nation immediately understood the vision we had for Real American Freestyle making them the perfect partner for this historic media rights deal."
The promotion is backed by CEO of Real American Freestyle and Co-Founder of Real American Beer Chad Bronstein. The CEO has a big visions and important milestones to achieve with the sport of wrestling. "Our goal was to make historical moves to professionalize the sport of wrestling," said Bronstein.
6-time WWE World Champion and USA Wrestling Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be on the commentary team for RAF01.
