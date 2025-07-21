Former WWE Star Cora Jade (Elayna Black) Drops Major Career Update
Elayna Black has taken to social media to announce that she is stepping away from the squared circle for the time being.
The former Cora Jade, who held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Roxanne Perez, was released by WWE earlier this year and had reverted back to her previous alias for a return to the independent scene.
However, in an emotional post, Black has revealed how she is taking at least the rest of the year off from wrestling as it is "no longer good for my mental health".
Black, who also briefly wrestled in AEW on two episodes of AEW Dark in 2020 prior to signing with WWE in January, 2021, has been booked by Game Changer Wrestling and has worked conventions and signings, partnered with DraftKings and has started an OnlyFans account.
She apologized in her post to her fans and promoters who had booked her for her decision to take time off.
"I'll keep it short but I am going to be taking a break from wrestling for the forseeable future. It's no longer good for my mental health and I'll never know if that love for it I once had will return if I don't step away. I'm gonna take the rest of the year to take care of me and go from there. I apologize to all the fans and promoters who were looking forward to/booked my upcoming appearances. I hope you can understand. To my supporters, Thank you."- Elayna Black
Black had recently won her first ever singles title after capturing the AWF Women's Championship from Brittnie Brooks.
