Goldberg Thanks Triple H For His Retirement Match
He may not have been happy with certain aspects of how his retirement match went down, but Goldberg still reserved praise for Triple H in getting the match itself into the ring.
Goldberg retired after his defeat to World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. But despite getting to go 14 minutes in a World Title main event on national television, in front of a sellout crowd of over 13,000 fans, in his hometown of Atlanta, where he was walked to the ring by family and friends, Golberg has recently claimed he was "p***ed off" with the build to the match and certain elements of its execution.
Now, it seems as though the former WCW World Champion has mellowed slightly regarding the match and his acceptance speech that was cut short by the show going off air.
In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of the Boston Herald, the 58-year-old revealed he could not have done his retirement match without the help of Triple H.
“I couldn’t have done any of that on Saturday night without him. That’s the truth, one thousand percent.”
Goldberg also had nothing but praise for his opponent on the night, The Ring General, Gunther.
“Wrestling Gunther was an honor and a privilege. Don’t let my displeasure in any way, shape, or form reflect upon my opponent. I wish I could do it again. That’s how much fun it was.
“I always say that I never bask in the moment – but that’s exactly what happened when I laughed after Gunther chopped me. It wasn’t because I wanted to step on his offense – it’s just that I was having fun. It was just a reactionary thing. I normally don’t have that much fun.”
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
