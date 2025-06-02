Former NXT Star Says Recent Release Was Surprising
Former WWE and NXT star, Jakara Jackson, says that she was surprised when she found out she was released by the company.
Jackson spoke about her time in WWE to the Stardom Cast and said she was surprised due to the fact that she felt like she and her Meta Four faction were on a roll.
"There are always different stories for everyone. We all know releases come about every so often. I remember early on, I had a feeling. This was years ago. Sometimes you're like, 'Oh my Gosh,' and you feel a little iffy. This time, absolutely not.
Jackson added:
We were on a roll. We had been busy ever since Saudi Arabia. We got the TNA opportunity. As soon as we landed, took a nap, woke up, and we saw what the deal was. You just turn your head because you never know, with anything. Absolutely, not I had no clue at all.
Jackson joined Meta Four alongside Lash Legend as a tag team in 2023. This happend at the NXT Battleground event. Jackson frequented TNA as part of the NXT and TNA partnership and was in the mix for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships.
Jackson now goes by the name Mara Sade and is planning on taking independent booking dates once her contract with WWE officially expires.
Listen to the full podcast below.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Former Women's Champion Mariah May Reportedly Done With AEW, Bound For WWE
Liv Morgan Reveals Reason Travis Scott Gifted Her Sneakers After WrestleMania 41
WWE And Slim Jim Expand Partnership To Bring New Tables Into The Fold During Matches
WWE Releases: Latest Superstars Released By WWE In 2024-2025