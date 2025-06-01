WWE Will Reportedly Not Renew Carlito's Contract
Just hours after WWE fan-favorite R-Truth's departure from the company was revealed, it now appears another WWE veteran will be leaving as well.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports Judgment Day member Carlito's contract will not be renewed upon its expiration, much like R-Truth's. It is not clear what day his contract ends, but PWInsider indicates he will exit the company after it does.
Carlito, son of WWE Hall of Famer and Puerto Rican wrestling legend Carlos Colón, was first brought into WWE developmental back in 2003. He would make his main roster debut in October of 2004, defeating John Cena for the United States Championship in his first match on television. His first tenure would last through 2010, when he was released for the first time.
The 46-year-old would return to WWE in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match, but was signed to a deal after his appearance at the 2023 Backlash Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico. He initially aligned with the Latino World Order, but would leave the group in April of 2024. He would then join the Judgment Day officially last August.
MORE: R-Truth Announces WWE Release
In addition to the United States Championship, Carlito has previously won the Intercontinental Championship, and is a two-time tag team champion alongside his younger brother Primo.
He wrestled for his father's promotion WWC in Puerto Rico Saturday night, winning the Puerto Rican Championship.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
New Update On Shocking R-Truth WWE Release And Locker Room Uncertainty
Becky Lynch Talks 'Happy Gilmore 2' Experience As New Trailer Debuts [Exclusive]
WWE Evolution 2 Announcement Reportedly Met With Mixed Reaction Backstage
Karrion Kross Guarantees Fantasy Booked Evolution 2 Match Would 'Blow People Away'