Liv Morgan Reveals Reason Travis Scott Gifted Her Sneakers After WrestleMania 41
Liv Morgan received a gift from Travis Scott after WrestleMania 41.
The former Women’s World Champion returned to WWE television on last week’s Raw after a brief hiatus to take part in filming her role for Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, and she already has an opportunity to jump back into the title picture.
Morgan will face Ivy Nile and former NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer - who has officially joined the Raw roster - on Monday’s show for the right to join the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match to move one step closer to winning gold.
Speaking of gold, Morgan and tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez lost their Women’s Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41 to Lyra Valkyria and the returning Becky Lynch, and another prominent figure on the show apparently wasn’t thrilled about.
While sneaker shopping with Dominik Mysterio for a feature for Complex, Morgan revealed that rapper Travis Scott - who interfered in the WrestleMania main event to cost Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena - gifted her a pair of shoes due to Lynch screwing her over.
"He felt so bad that I got screwed over. at WrestleMania because, you know, I retired Becky Lynch. So I was not prepared for Becky Lynch to come back at WrestleMania. He felt so bad that I got screwed over that he like personally gave me these shoes.
Morgan continued:
"Yeah, it helped for sure. Morale went like through the roof. I was like, he knows I'm so much better than Becky too. So I appreciated the thought. It was nice."- Liv Morgan
Lynch turned on Valkyria after the duo lost the titles back to Morgan and Rodriguez on the Raw after WrestleMania, which has led to a heated rivalry that will culminate in rematch at Money in the Bank on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Scott has been rumored for a tag team match with Cena at some point before the 17-time World Champion’s retirement later this year.
Should Morgan win the Money in the Bank qualifier on Raw, she’ll join Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Naomi, and Guilia in the Ladder Match.
H/T Fightful for the transcription.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE And Slim Jim Expand Partnership To Bring New Tables Into The Fold During Matches
WWE Raw On Netflix Preview (6/2/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Becky Lynch Talks 'Happy Gilmore 2' Experience As New Trailer Debuts [Exclusive]
Former Women's Champion Mariah May Reportedly Done With AEW, Bound For WWE