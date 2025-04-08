Former Women’s Champion Reportedly Signs WWE Legends Deal
A former women’s champion in WWE has reportedly signed a Legends deal.
The Legends contract typically allows WWE superstars from previous eras an opportunity to earn royalties from areas such as merchandise sales and video games, with the company having exclusive rights to their likeness.
According to Fightful Select, sources in WWE stated that Kelly Kelly has now joined that list of superstars.
The former WWE Divas Champion last appeared on WWE television in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Prior to that, she appeared in the 2020 and 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble matches.
Kelly was also part of a 20-woman Battle Royal at the inaugural women’s only WWE Evolution event in October 2018. She signed with the company back in May 2006 and started her career in Ohio Valley Wrestling before being called up to the main roster on the ECW brand the following month.
Kelly defeated Brie Bella in June 2011 to capture her only WWE Divas Championship before losing the title fourth months later to Beth Phoenix at WWE Hell in a Cell. She was released from her WWE contract in September 2012.
Kelly, a former model, has since done work in reality TV, acting, and other ventures.
