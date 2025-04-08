Will Ospreay Comments On Rumors Of Former World Champion Signing With AEW (Exclusive)
One of the biggest free agents in wrestling appears to be on his way to AEW, and Will Ospreay is anxiously awaiting his potential arrival.
The former AEW International Champion spoke with The Takedown on SI about the Owen Hart Cup, and was asked about the potential wild card entrants. While he told The Takedown he thinks Gabe Kidd could fill that role, another name came up in conversation.
Former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander has been rumored to have signed with AEW in recent months, and some fans have speculated he could be the wild card in the tournament. Ospreay said he had no knowledge as to whether or not Alexander had signed, but had extremely high praise for his colleague.
"It's not been confirmed that he's signed anything yet," Ospreay said. "But I mean, look, I had two epic matches with him in TNA. If anyone is a big Josh Alexander fan, like, I am. When we wrestled that first time, I had no problem telling him, like, I didn't really know much about him, but I was a fan the moment, like, that first five minutes I started wrestling with him. I just knew, 'oh my God, this guy is actually genuinely incredible.'"
Ospreay beat Kevin Knight in the opening round of the tournament. Based on bracket seeding, he could potentially face the wild card entrant in the finals at AEW Double or Nothing. Alexander and Ospreay have faced off twice before, splitting the contests.
"So like, having to have that, and then when we done the rematch and he bested me, I would love it for him to be him, and if we were able to meet in the finals to settle the score," he said. "I can't really confirm. I don't think he has signed yet."
