Ric Flair Enters The World Of Gaming In Latest Venture
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has entered the world of gaming.
Flair has signed on to be a part of the newly launched Global Gaming League. The venture aims to be a first-of-its-kind multi-title league that includes first person shooters, sports and fighting games. Teams of four players will compete in live events and each team is owned by a celebrity.
16-time world champion Ric Flair is joined rap and reality show star Flavor Flav, Grammy winner T-Pain and TikTok influencer Bryce Hall as the first set of celebrity team owners.
The league describes themself as a gaming entertainment league, not an esports league, and says to join gamers from around the world are drafted to teams through a nomination and submission process. Drafted players will earn a salary, although no statement was made about what potential salaries could be.
GGL Founder and CEO, Clinton Sparks, said:
"There are over 3 billion gamers around the world. But there’s still no centralized platform that gives everyday players the spotlight—while authentically connecting brands, celebrities, and competition in a way that’s truly entertaining. That’s where GGL comes in."
Those involved have raised $10 million to launch the league and its GGL Academy. Through partnerships with universities such as NYI, UNLV and Syracuse, the academy aims to build a pipeline from the classroom to the arena.
The Academy is built to train, mentor, and connect aspiring gamers, creators, and professionals to real-world roles across the gaming, entertainment, and tech industries. With 74% of Gen Z expressing interest in careers in gaming or digital media, GGL is creating the infrastructure to meet that demand—especially in underserved communities where access to opportunity has been historically limited.
