Big E Responds To Tony Hinchcliffe Mocking His Neck Injury On WWE Raw
Former WWE Champion Big E took the high road when responding to a controversial remark made on Monday Night Raw.
Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who will be hosting The Roast of WrestleMania later this month, appeared on Raw Monday night to promote the appearance. During it, he made a quip about Big E, saying the only thing stiffer than Michael Cole was Big E's neck (a reference to the potentially career-ending neck injury he suffered in 2022).
The comment drew a reaction from wrestling fans watching live, and Big E was asked about it on Raw Recap with Sam Roberts and Megan Morant.
"At my big age of 39 years old, people will say what they want about you," he said. "Has nothing to do with me. That’s not my business. Say what you want. He was given a mic, he was given an opportunity. People will feel how they want to."
The future WWE Hall of Famer noted comments like this come with the position of being in the public eye, and navigating comments like that comes with the territory.
"There’s a lot of discourse, oftentimes as a public figure. People will say things about you, whether they’re jokes, whether they’re not and that is their right. It was said on the show. I’m supposed to talk, especially when things are mentioned about me, I should have an opinion about them. It’s just, it is tiring to have to weigh in on everyone’s opinion or whatever they say," he said.
He ultimately said that while he was not in the loop the comment would be made, he was not going to take it personally.
"Look, I’m not hurt, I’m good." he said. "I want the discourse to be happy without me, honestly… I didn’t sign up for this. I wasn’t aware of this. He did what he wanted to. People signed off on it. It has nothing to do with me. Truly."
H/T Post Wrestling for partial transcript.
