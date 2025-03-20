Seth Rollins Gives Candid Response On WWE WrestleMania 41 Main Event Debate
Should the rumored match between Seth Rollins, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns main event WrestleMania 41 Night One?
The three rivals continue to plot their course towards a highly-anticipated showdown next month in Las Vegas, and many WWE fans have pushed for the match to close out the first night of action on April 19.
What does Rollins think about that narrative?
In an interview with Front Office Sports, Rollins weighed in on the debate, noting the star power between the three of them and how the placement is on the card doesn't mean a whole lot.
“I don’t think it’s terribly important where it sits on the card. Because to be honest with you, you just look at the names in that match and it’s a main event. It doesn’t really matter where it sits.”- Seth Rollins (via Front Office Sports)
Both Rollins and Reigns were eliminated by Punk in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match, with Rollins unleashing a vicious attack on Reigns afterward. Rollins also played a role in Punk losing to John Cena in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match earlier this month.
Of course, the other likely candidates to main event WrestleMania 41 Night 1 are Jey Uso vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, and IYO SKY defending the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and potentially Rhea Ripley.
WWE has yet announce the main event for either night, but it's widely believed that Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship will be the Night 2 main event.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Alexa Bliss Shares Cryptic Post Amid Rumors Surrounding WWE WrestleMania 41 Status
Latest Superstar Rumored To Be In 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Class
Booker T Responds To BET Greatest Black Wrestlers List: "It's a hell of a lot higher than Mark Henry rated me"
WWE Slashes Prices On Hulk Hogan's WrestleMania Suite Package