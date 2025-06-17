Liv Morgan Suffers Injury On WWE Raw, Match Against Kairi Sane Stopped
Liv Morgan suffered an injury Monday Night on Raw and the initial diagnosis is not great.
The former Women's World Champion had just started her match against Kairi Sane when the Pirate Princess took her to the mat with a standard takedown, but when Morgan landed she seemed to jam her right shoulder.
Morgan immediately rolled to the outside and was checked out by the WWE medical staff. The production crew quickly cut to commercial, and by the time the show was back on the air, Liv was being helped to the back and Sane was declared the winner of the match.
Michael Cole announced soon after that Liv Morgan dislocated her shoulder, which could take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months to rehab depending on the severity of the injury.
This could potentially put two marquee matches in the Women's Division on hold, as Morgan had just begun programs with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Women's World Champion IYO SKY.
The latest rumors on WWE Evolution were that the company was trying to reach an agreement to bring Brie Bella out of retirement. The leading thought is that the Bella Twins would reunite to challenge Liv and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championships.
MORE: Huge Championship Match Added To WWE Raw On Netflix Next Week
Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder in a match with Rhea Ripley back in 2023 and ended up missing six months of action after an MRI revealed a labrum tear.
Hopefully this injury is far less severe. The Takedown on SI wishes Liv all the best and speedy recovery.
