Goldberg To Challenge For WWE World Heavyweight Title At Saturday Night's Main Event
Goldberg is back and he has revenge on his mind.
The WWE Hall of Famer arrived in Green Bay, Wisconsin for Monday night's episode of Raw and informed Gunther that he's next.
The new World Heavyweight Champion was celebrating his victory over Jey Uso last week, when he was interrupted by the one man he guaranteed to the crowd would not be marching down the ramp just moments before he did.
Goldberg was widely reported to be returning to WWE in time to face Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, and that's exactly the challenge that was laid down to the Ring General.
The next NBC live event will be held inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. That's the very same venue where Gunther and Goldberg had their altercation at WWE Bad Blood last October.
During their in-ring segment on Monday Night, Goldberg said that Gunther may have started something with his family this past fall but he's going to be the one to end it at Saturday Night's Main Event.
It wasn't long after their promo exchange that WWE made the match official and announced that the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line.
Interestingly enough, there was no mention of this match being the final one of Goldberg's WWE career, even though new merchandise has indicated this will be his 'last ride'. He's stated multiple times in the past few months that he was training for his retirement bout. Something to monitor in the weeks ahead.
