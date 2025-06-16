WWE Raw On Netflix Results, Highlights & Live Blog
WWE Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
The final two spots in the semi-finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments are up for grabs in two Fatal 4-Way Matches. Former World Champion Jey Uso will look to climb his way back to a rematch with Gunther when he takes on Sheamus, Rusev and Bronson Reed in the King of the Ring.
The final Queen of the Ring opening round match-up will see the Empress of Tomorrow Asuka return to action for the first time in over a year. She'll battle Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez and Ivy Nile for the opportunity to face Alexa Bliss in the semis.
Liv Morgan is also in action tonight as she goes one-on-one with Kairi Sane, and Bayley is set to address her blindside attack last week on Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.
Follow along as The Takedown on SI has your live Monday Night Raw coverage all night long:
-Various stars including Gunther, Bayley, and Jey Uso were shown entering the arena.
-Liv Morgan made her entrance with Dominik Mysterio and made fun of taking out Nikki Bella last week. She said Bella didn't pave her way and then demanded a rematch for the WWE Women's World Championship -- something she hasn't gotten yet.
Live Match and Segment Results:
Check back for updates.
Still to come on Raw:
Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring First Round Match
Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile vs. Stephanie Vaquer in a Queen of the Ring First Round Match
Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane
Bayley addresses Becky Lynch
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Carlito Had Creative Freedom In Judgment Day, Doesn't Think Triple H Was A Fan Of His Character
Bryan Danielson Says His Pro Wrestling Career Reached Unexpected Heights
AEW And Jon Moxley Sued For Negligence, Civil Assault, And Battery By Production Crew Member (Exclusive)
WWE Star Cody Rhodes Featured In New Trailer For Naked Gun Reboot