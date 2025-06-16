Wrestling On FanNation

WWE Raw On Netflix Results, Highlights & Live Blog

WWE Monday Night Raw is live from Green Bay, Wisconsin with the final two spots in the semi-finals of the King & Queen of the Ring Tournaments up for grabs.

WWE Monday Night Raw is live tonight from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The final two spots in the semi-finals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments are up for grabs in two Fatal 4-Way Matches. Former World Champion Jey Uso will look to climb his way back to a rematch with Gunther when he takes on Sheamus, Rusev and Bronson Reed in the King of the Ring.

The final Queen of the Ring opening round match-up will see the Empress of Tomorrow Asuka return to action for the first time in over a year. She'll battle Stephanie Vaquer, Raquel Rodriguez and Ivy Nile for the opportunity to face Alexa Bliss in the semis.

Liv Morgan is also in action tonight as she goes one-on-one with Kairi Sane, and Bayley is set to address her blindside attack last week on Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.

-Various stars including Gunther, Bayley, and Jey Uso were shown entering the arena.

-Liv Morgan made her entrance with Dominik Mysterio and made fun of taking out Nikki Bella last week. She said Bella didn't pave her way and then demanded a rematch for the WWE Women's World Championship -- something she hasn't gotten yet.

Still to come on Raw:

Sheamus vs. Rusev vs. Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring First Round Match

Asuka vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ivy Nile vs. Stephanie Vaquer in a Queen of the Ring First Round Match

Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane

Bayley addresses Becky Lynch

