Former WWE Champion Reportedly Signed New Long-Term Deal Earlier This Year
One member of The New Day recently put pen to paper on a new contract with WWE. Now, it appears the other is following suit.
It was reported this week that former WWE King of the Ring winner Xavier Woods had re-signed a new contract with WWE, keeping him around for the foreseeable future. He would go on to confirm the news online, with the future WWE Hall of Famer announcing he had locked in to a new contract.
It turns out, he'll be joined by his best friend.
Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has also signed a new long-term deal with WWE, per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. Sapp indicates that Kingston signed his new contract earlier this year, and it is believed to be a five-year deal that will keep him in the company until he is 49 years old.
Kingston has not confirmed the news publicly as of press time, and it is not quite clear when he actually signed his new deal.
The Road to the WWE Hall of Fame
Kingston and Woods, of course, are two-thirds of arguably the most decorated tag team in WWE history, The New Day. Alongside Big E, they have won a combined 13 tag team titles since their inception as a group in 2014.
While Woods and Kingston teased dissension at the end of last year, it all turned out to be a farce. The two would turn on Big E (who has been out of action since 2022 after breaking his neck during a match), turning heel for the first time since 2015.
This would catapult them into a renewed push on WWE TV, as they would go on to defeat The War Raiders for the WWE World Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. The two would end up holding the gold for 72 days, ultimately dropping the belts to The Judgment Day in June.
Kingston's most notable singles success, of course, came in 2019. An unexpected boost of fan support in the beginning of the year put him on a collision course with Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35, changing plans from the intended Bryan bout with Kevin Owens.
Kingston would go on to defeat Bryan for the WWE Championship, climaxing the popular "KofiMania" storyline on the biggest stage.
He would go on to then lose the championship in seven seconds to Brock Lesnar during WWE's debut on Fox.
