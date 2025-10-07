Wrestling On FanNation

Major Update On Recent Contract Negotiations Between WWE And Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods reportedly came very close to watching his WWE contract expire.

Rick Ucchino

Xavier Woods
Xavier Woods / IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion and former King of the Ring winner, Xavier Woods, is largely regarded as a future WWE Hall of Famer.

It's a near certainty that all three members of the New Day, meaning Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E (sorry Grayson Waller), will receive their rings one day. The only question is what year it will happen. 

With that said, it is mildly surprising to learn that Woods nearly hit the free agent market last month. Luckily, there's no need to worry as Woods is going to be sticking around in WWE. But contract negotiations between himself and the company reportedly came right down to the wire. 

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select is reporting that Xavier does now have a new long-term deal in place with WWE, but it didn't come together until just before his previous contract expired in September.

"Fightful Select has learned that New Day member Xavier Woods was recently in a negotiation period with WWE that resulted in him signing a multi-year extension to remain with the company," Ross Sapp reported on Tuesday. "Those that we spoke to said that the deal came down to the wire and was actually only finalized in September."

All three members of the New Day agreed to matching 5-year contract extensions with WWE back in 2019, which would naturally lead folks to speculate on Kofi Kingston's current standing with the company.

What does this mean for Kofi Kingston?

Kofi Kingston
Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston / WWE.com

Ross Sapp did not have an update on the former WWE Champion's contract situation, but noted that the potential of injury time being added on to Kingston's deal could have pushed off its expiration date.

There is no confirmation that any injury time was added to Kofi's contract at this time, but it's a situation to monitor in weeks and months ahead.

MORE: WWE Superstar Expected To Sign With AEW After Being Moved To Alumni Section

Both Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have been in WWE for well over 15 years, more than ten of which has been spent together as members of the New Day. Kingston's last televised match came during the September 29 edition of Monday Night Raw in a loss to LA Knight, but both men did compete in a dark match this past Friday at the SmackDown taping in Cincinnati.

WWE has reached an impasse with a number of talent during contract negotiations this year. Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar and NXT star Jazmyn Nyx were all willing to walk away for various reasons. While Xavier Woods and Bronson Reed both agreed to sign on the dotted line.

We'll provide an update on Kofi Kingston's WWE contract situation, just as soon as one is available.

