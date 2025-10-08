Two New Title Matches & $500K Tag Team Bout Added To AEW WrestleDream 2025 Card
Following the Title Tuesday special of AEW Dynamite, three new matches have been added to the upcoming AEW WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view event.
Kyle Fletcher will defend the TNT Championship against Mark Briscoe, Young Bucks will look to regain their wealth in a $500K Match against Jurassic Express and Don Callis Family's Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita will challenge Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Titles.
From rivalries being renewed in a title bout to a grudge match turning into a clash for all important cold hard cash, the lineup for next Saturday's AEW PPV just got a lot more intriguing.
On the October 7 Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, Kyle Fletcher defeated Kyle O'Reilly to retain the TNT Championship. Following the match, Fletcher and The Don Callis Family jumped O'Reilly.
However, Roderick Strong and The Conglomeration's Tomohiro Ishii and Mark Briscoe came out to make the save with Briscoe going face-to-face with Fletcher.
This led to Renee Paquette informing Fletcher that he will defend the TNT Title against Briscoe in their fifth match in AEW and ROH at the WrestleDream 2025 event next Saturday.
With battles in the Continental Classic and Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament, Fletcher and Briscoe currently stand at 2-2 in singles competition with this big time title match to determine the better man once and for all.
Elsewhere, The Young Bucks got a measure of revenge on Jurassic Express by attacking them after their first tag team win in AEW since 2022 on AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday.
This led to Matt and Nick Jackson issuing a challenge to Jack Perry and Luchasaurus after earlier in the night begging Tony Khan for another money match.
Following Nick's gambling addiction costing them their last winnings, The Bucks will have the opportunity to recoup their wealth in a $500K Match against Jurassic Express on Saturday, October 18th.
Finally, The Don Callis Family's Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita were able to overcome their miscommunication issues to defeat Brodido to win the Double Jeopardy Eliminator Match on the October 7 Title Tuesday special of AEW Dynamite.
Thanks to this victory, Okada and Takeshita will now challenge Bandido and Brody King for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at AEW WrestleDream 2025.
After their loss, Bandido expressed regret and took the blame for his loss with his injured shoulder suffered against Hechicero in CMLL being the key factor in the Callis Family winning.
However, King did not let his partner remain heartbroken and told him that they will rebound to win at the pay-per-view in St. Louis, Missouri.
Here is the updated card for AEW WrestleDream 2025:
AEW World Championship: Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe
AEW Women's World Championship: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Timeless Toni Storm
AEW World Tag Team Championship: Brodido (c) vs. Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita)
AEW TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Mark Briscoe
I Quit Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
$500K Match: The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express
