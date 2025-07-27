Former WWE Superstar Alberto El Patron Appears Legitimately Done With AAA
Alberto El Patron may have made his final appearance for AAA Worldwide.
The former WWE Champion came up short in a match against El Mesias at Friday's television taping, and per the stipulation for that bout, he must now leave the promotion.
TKO, the parent company of WWE, acquired AAA this past April, and it was widely believed after the deal was announced that El Patron's days in the company were numbered. This despite him being the AAA Mega Champion at the time.
WWE higher ups have expressed a severe lack of interest in working with Patron in any capacity for several years now, and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says the status quo remains unchanged following the acquisition of AAA.
"Sources within WWE claim to us that there is no plan for Del Rio in WWE, and say that they believe Del Rio is legitimately done in AAA," Ross Sapp reported Saturday evening. "They believe he will make efforts to return to both companies."
Patron lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Hijo del Vikingo at an Alianzas event back in May, and WWE has made a conscious effort not to promote him in any way on their programming in the weeks that followed, according to Ross Sapp. We'll continue to provide more information on Patron's status as it becomes available.
