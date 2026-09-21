Former WWE Tag Team Champion Teases Potential Alliance With Dominik Mysterio

The Judgment Day continues to wreak havoc in WWE, and a former tag team champion recently hinted that he's willing to help Dominik Mysterio, if not the rest of the group.

Since the faction formed in 2022, the Judgment Day has evolved in multiple ways. The stable initially featured Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, but it has grown to include Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Carlito, JD McDonagh, Raquel Rodriguez, and Roxanne Perez at different points. The group is still going strong, but another new member could be on the horizon.

In a new interview, a long-absent WWE star expressed that he could potentially form an alliance with Mysterio when the time is right.

Omos | WWE

Omos says he'd help Dominik Mysterio for the right price

Speaking on Off the Ropes on WWE Radio, Omos was asked whether Mysterio had approached him with the possibility of joining the Judgment Day. Omos noted that Mysterio hadn't, but he would help the former Intercontinental Champion for the right price. He also praised Mysterio by calling him one of the hottest heels in the business.

“No, he hasn’t, but my services are available for the right price," Omos said. "So, ready to go, be at his side, and help him conquer the world. People forget, he’s one of the hottest heels in the business, if not the hottest heel in the business in Dominik Mysterio. So, whenever he’s ready, he knows how to buzz me."

Omos previously had a prominent run in WWE as a member of the Raw roster, and he won the tag team titles with AJ Styles. He has largely been absent from the main roster in recent years, as he has not had a match on Raw or SmackDown since 2024. He had a brief run in NOAH, and he also wrestled at some NXT live events. In recent months, Omos had been featured in AAA and formed an on-screen alliance with "Dirty" Dom.

This chapter of Omos' career has put him back in the spotlight, as he defeated Hall of Fame Rey Mysterio on the opening night of AAA Triplemanía 34. He then went on to win the Copa Bardahl on night two. With these statement victories, the future seems bright for Omos, and he could potentially wind up on The Judgment Day's radar.

Meanwhile, Dominik is looking to bounce back after some recent setbacks. He lost the AAA Mega Championship to El Grande Americano at Triplemanía before suffering another defeat on the following episode of Raw, where he and Liv Morgan lost to Americano and Stephanie Vaquer via disqualification.

Perhaps an alliance with Omos is just what he needs to get back on track, but time will tell what the future holds. They will be paired together, alongside JD McDonagh, this coming Saturday at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide as they face CM Punk, Rey Mysterio and El Grande Americano in a trios match.