Gabe Kidd Compares Himself To UFC Legend
New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW star, Gabe Kidd, says he's the Nate Diaz of professional wrestling.
In an interview with AEW Hey (Ew), Kidd spoke about his place in wrestling and in AEW. Kidd says that just like Diaz, he's the realest wrestler in the industry.
"When it took over my whole life and I realized that I was, in fact, crazy. Well, it is who I am. Listen, out of anything, I'll say this. I'm the realest man in pro wrestling. I'm the Nate Diaz of pro wrestling. I'm real as it comes. Nobody's realer than me. Not Eddie Kingston, not Jon Moxley, none of these neeks. I'm the realest in this."- Gabe Kidd (h/t Fightful)
Gabe Kidd made his AEW debut on the February 19 episode of AEW Collision. On that show, Kidd defeated The Butcher. Gidd is a former NJPW Strong Openweight Champion and Openweight Tag Team Champion.
Kidd's biggest match this year so far was against Kenny Omega at the Wrestle Dynasty crossover event between NJPW and AEW. It was Omega's first match back from diverticulitis. Omega defeated Kidd, but the match garnered critical acclaim.
Kidd will participate in the 2025 New Japan Cup tournament. His first match is against Ren Narita on March 8.
